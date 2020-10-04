EndSARS: Police arrest 2 Inspectors, civilian accomplice in Lagos

Two operatives of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, of the Nigeria Police Force, Inspectors Sale James and Monday Uchiola have been arrested in Lagos for acts of professional misconduct.

Arrested alongside the two officers was one Okechukwu Ogbonna, a civilian described as their civilian accomplice.

The two Inspectors who were accused of extortion and intimidation of innocent citizens among others were arrested in Lagos.

Frank Mba, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police who announced this in a statement said the operational vehicle of the men has also been impounded and disciplinary procedure has already commenced against them.

Police announced the arrest of the two men as Nigerians express their rage over the increasing notoriety of officers of Anti-Robbery Squad on Sunday.