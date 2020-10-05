Critics attack Trump over covid-19 jolly ride

President Donald Trump of the United States who ought to take his covid-19 treatment as a period of sober reflection and teach other citizens how now to be coveidiots, decided to turn the isolation into a jolly good ride. For this, he has become a butt of snide remarks.

Earlier Sunday, Trump, who was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment last week after confirming he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, was, as reported by thehill.com, seen riding in a motorcade and waving at supporters during a “surprise” trip around the hospital.Trump and Secret Service agents were seen wearing masks inside the vehicle.

Deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere said Trump, as the report further indicated, “took a short, last-minute motorcade ride to wave to his supporters outside and has now returned to the Presidential Suite inside Walter Reed.”

The official added that “appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect the President and all those supporting it, including PPE. The movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do.”

Thehill.com reported further: “The drive-by sparked criticism online from those who said the move put others who rode in the vehicle with Trump at unnecessary risk.

‘Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days,” James Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed. ‘They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. This is insanity.”

Also, Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst and visiting professor at George Washington University, said she would perform a psychiatric evaluation on President Trump if he were her patient and left the hospital while still infected with the novel coronavirus “to go for a car ride.”

“If @realDonaldTrump were my patient, in unstable condition + contagious illness, & he suddenly left the hospital to go for a car ride that endangers himself & others: I’d call security to restrain him then perform a psychiatric evaluation to examine his decision-making capacity,” she tweeted on late Sunday.