Ondo 2020: Akeredolu explains involvement of family in his government

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has denied the allegation of running a family government, saying that he ran a transparent government.

The debate, titled “2020 Ondo Governorship Election: Face the Voters” was organised by media organisations, labour unions, civil societies, religious bodies and other critical stakeholders in the state.

The governor said that his wife was not a commissioner, neither did any of his children hold a post in his government.

Instead, he said that his wife “has been helping the women of Ondo State through the “BRECAN Initiative”.

“Let anybody that has evidence that anyone of my family is a consultant in the government come out.

“We will sue anyone that lies against my family,’’ he said.

He, therefore, called on his supporters to shun any act of violence during the governorship election scheduled to hold on Oct. 10.