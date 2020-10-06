Best Teacher: Fayemi, Igede-Ekiti Progressive Association congratulate Asubiojo

Everyone in Ekiti State received the news with éclat. Then congratulatory messages began to pour on him like confetti. Henry Asubiojo, a teacher at Amoye Grammar School, Ikere-Ekiti who, on Monday, 5 October, emerged the best teacher in the country, as part of activities marking the 2020 World Teachers’ Day, has really made his Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and people of his town, Igede-Ekiti proud.

The Igede-Ekiti Progressive Association Worldwide has congratulated the newly crowned National Best Teacher in Nigeria; Mr. Henry Olaoluwa Asubiojo. This is contained in a press statement signed by Yeye Bolanle Olatunde, National Publicity Secretary, Igede-Ekiti Progressive Association (IPA) Worldwide

Mr. Asubiojo who was also the Ekiti State Best Teacher (Secondary School Category) in 2019 was announced National Best Teacher in Abuja on October 5 as part of activities marking the 2020 World Teachers Day.

High Chief (AIG rtd) Henry Adebayo Fadairo; President of Igede-Ekiti Progressive Association Worldwide in a statement signed by Yeye Bolanle Olatunde; the National Publicity Secretary described Asubiojo’s feat as highly commendable, heartwarming and worthy of emulation. He rejoiced with Dr John Kayode Fayemi; the Ekiti State Governor, HRM Oba James Adelusi Aladesuru II, the Onigede of Igede-Ekiti, the Asubiojo family as well as every indigene of the town famed as the source of Osun River on this rare achievement.

Here’s wishing more ink to the pen of this worthy ambassador of our town even as I pray more successes for him now and in the years ahead” he said.

Also, Governor Fayemi in a statement by his chief press secretary Yinka Oyebode, described Asubiojo’s feat as “highly commendable and heartwarming”.

The Governor added: “Excellence, hard work, honesty, honour, integrity are part of the Ekiti values that this administration is restoring in the collective efforts to reposition the state.”

“The emergence of Mr. Asubiojo as the best teacher at the national level further reinforces our belief that excellence would always be recognised and celebrated.”

“On behalf of the government and good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate Mr. Asubiojo, our worthy ambassador, for this remarkable feat. We look forward to more good news of remarkable achievements from our citizens, even as our government continues to provide a conducive environment for citizens to exhibit their God-given talents.”