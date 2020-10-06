Fayemi to Deliver Arewa House 50th Anniversary Lecture

Arewa House, the internationally acclaimed centre for historical documentation and research, has outlined an elaborate program aimed at celebrating the centre’s 50th anniversary.

The one -week program will kick off on 31 October with a lecture to be delivered by the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum(NGF),His Excellency Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The anniversary lecture will, as contained in a press statement signed by Dr. Shuaibu Shehu Aliyu, Director, Arewa House, Kaduna, be chaired by former Vice President, Muhammad Namadi Sambo (GCON).

The centre’s yearly lecture series is unarguably the biggest political event in Northern Nigeria.’’ This year’s is a special one, being a milestone celebration of 50 years of our existence. It will be big, elaborate and unique’’ says Shuaibu Aliyu,Director of the centre.

Other activities lined up for the celebration include, exhibition on the life and times of Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

There is also an Award Presentation to be given to eminent personalities that played and continue to play important roles in the development and growth of Arewa House in the last five decades. The program is scheduled for the Banquet Hall at 10:00am inside the expansive Arewa House complex , the last official residence of the premier of the Northern region, late Sir Ahmadu Bello.

Arewa House was established in 1970 when a committee was tasked to write a book on the history of Northern Nigeria. The house was the official residence of Sir Ahmadu Bello, the first and only Premier of Northern Nigeria. The house was then converted to a research centre in 1970, after a committee known as the History of Northern Nigerian Committee were given the responsibility of writing a book on the the region.