Irresponsible! Critics bash Trump for leaving hospital

President Donald Trump, on Monday, left the Walter Reed Medical Centre where he was being treated for Covid-19. It was like a political commercial as he flew in the Presidential helicopter, Marine One, the second to the jolly ride on the hospital premises on Sunday.

He tweeted: “Feeling really good. Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

Wearing a navy business suit, tie and mask, Mr Trump, as BBC reported, walked out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday evening pumping his fist.

“Thank you very much everybody,” he said, ignoring questions from the media, including one reporter who asked: “Are you a super spreader, Mr President?”

BBC has it further:

“Shortly before leaving hospital, the president tweeted: ‘Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls.’

Mr Trump’s diagnosis has upended his campaign for a second term in office, less than a month before the Republican president faces Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the White House election.

Telling Americans not to fear the disease in an earlier tweet on Monday, Mr Trump added: ‘We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!!’

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the president’s doctors avoided specifics of his care, but said he was doing well and would receive another dose of remdesivir before being discharged.

The president’s discharge comes as more new cases have been reported among White House staff. At least 12 people close to Mr Trump have now tested positive, as have several junior staff members.

Many of the people who have tested positive around President Trump attended a meeting at the White House on 26 September that is being scrutinised as a possible “super-spreader event”.

The White House has not revealed how many staff members have tested positive since Mr Trump’s own diagnosis.

The latest coronavirus case to emerge from that event, at which the president unveiled his nominee for the US Supreme Court, is a Christian minister.

Before attending the White House Rose Garden gathering, Pastor Greg Laurie was also with US Vice-President Mike Pence at a prayer march in central Washington DC.

The Californian minister is said to be experiencing “mild symptoms” of Covid-19, reports the BBC’s US partner CBS News.

What did Trump’s doctors say?

Navy Cdr Sean Conley, the White House physician, said Mr Trump “may not entirely be out of the woods yet,’ but that the medical team agreed the president’s status and progress “support his safe return home, where he’ll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7.”

Critics, however, have been attacking the President for spreading the disease. They added that going back to the White House could get more officials infected.