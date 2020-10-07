OndoDecides2020: Why Akeredolu deserves reelection – Buhari

By Jethro Ibileke

President Muhammadu Buhari has described candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, as a good brand who should be reelected fora second term.

He state this on Wednesday in a goodwill message he sent to the grand finale of the campaign rally for the reelection of Governor Akeredolu.

“No doubt, our candidate is a good brand. I am particularly delighted with his approach to governance, he is a good brand.

“I join you to declare that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu deserves to be reelected for a second term,” Buhari said.

He saluted “the courage of other aspirants of the party who coceeded defeat and work with the campaign council of t he party.”

The President also lauded the leadership of the party under the leadership of governor Mai Mala Buni for its internal democracy.

He however urged the people of Ondo state to go out to “vote right, vote wisely and vote for continuity by voting for Akeredolu as governor.”

In his goodwill message, the Vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, recounted the numerous life-changing projects Akeredolu executed across the length and breath of the state in the last four years.

He urged the people “to go out en masse and cast their votes for the governor who has performed and will continue to perform.”

Caretaker chairman if the party and governor of Yobe state, Mai Malam Buni, urged the people of Ondo to come out on Saturday to vote for continuity and good governance.

“The choice here is either continuity and progress or starting afresh. The people of Ondo are educated enough to know the setback in starting afresh,” Buni noted.

In his speech, the Chairman of APC governors’ forum, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, said the heavy presence of APC governors is a reassurance of their support for the reelection of Governor Akeredolu.

“We have a united family, and when we have a united family, we will deliver. We will win the election, no rerun, no controversy,” Fayemi declared.

Man of the moment, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in his speech, thanked President Buhari and other APC governors for their moral support and physical presence.

Among dignitaries present were the governors of Lagos, Osun, Ekiti, Gombe, Kwara, Kano, Imo, Jigawa, Plateau and Kogi states, serving and past senators and others.

He assured the people of Ondo state that his reelection would be for their overall good and development.

Crowds from the event which held inside the main bowl of Akure stadium, spilled into the fields of nearby Local Authority Primary School 1 and the State School for the Deaf.