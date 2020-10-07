World Trade Organisation: Okonjo- Iweala makes the list of 2

World Trade Organisation: Okonjo- Iweala makes the list of 2

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 11:30 pm


Ngoni Okonjo -Iweala

Gradually, hope is rising for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria for the post of World Trade Organisation(WTO) Director General.

In another round of voting today, 7 October, the five remaining candidates were reduced to two: Okonjo-Iweala and Yoo Myung-hee of South Korea. The three who were dropped were: Liam Fox of the United Kingdom; Amina Chawahir Mohammed Jibril, Kenya and Mohammad Maziad Al-Jawaijri of Saudi Arabia.

Next month, therefore, it will be a straight duel between Okonjo-Iweala and Myung-hee of South Korea.

