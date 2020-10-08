#OndoDecides: Akeredolu declares public holiday

#OndoDecides: Akeredolu declares public holiday

Thursday, October 8, 2020 11:02 pm


Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State

and
Richard Elesho/ Akure

Ahead of the Saturday, October 10 Governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has declared Friday, October 9 a work-free day in the State.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation Daniel Ojogo made the declaration known in a statement on Thursday. He noted that the decision was to enable workers make necessary preparations such as travelling, for the election.

The statement reads in part: “Eligible voters are advised to be law abiding throughout the period of the exercise.

“They are equally encouraged to take maximum advantage of the adequate security measures already put in place to exercise their voting rights without any fear of harassment, intimidation and molestation.

“Governor Akeredolu wishes all stakeholders, especially our workers in the public service, the best of luck as they exercise their civic responsibility,” the commissioner said

