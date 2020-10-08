Photos: Fashola Inspects Repairs, Restoration works on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos

Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing, on Thursday, 8 October, 2020, the inspection ongoing repairs and restoration works on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

On Wednesday, Engineer Joshua Popoola, the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, announced a complete closure of a section of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs within two days.

This will be the section between Adekunle and Adeniji Adele which will be closed from midnight of Friday, 9 October to midnight of Sunday, 11 October 11. This, according to him, was to allow the “contractor complete the first stage of casting works.”

In his words: “The total closure of this section of the bridge is to ensure that there is no vibration on the bridge during the casting in-place of the newly installed expansion joints. This is to allow for setting of the special concrete, which allows the concrete to achieve its required compressive strength.”

Repair works started on the bridge on 24 July when government said it would last six months. The construction was divided into two phases (each for three months), beginning from the Oworonsoki-bound carriageway.

See more photos below: