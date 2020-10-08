Photos: Fashola Inspects Repairs, Restoration works on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos

Photos: Fashola Inspects Repairs, Restoration works on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos

Thursday, October 8, 2020 9:28 pm


 

Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (middle), Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Engr.Olukayode Popoola (2nd left), Joint Managing Director, Borini Prono & Co (Nigeria) Limited, Mr Gian Franco Albertazzi (right) , an Executive Director of the Company , Mr Paolo Borini (2nd right) and Special Adviser, Works to the Hon. Minister, Engr. Femi Akinyelure (left) during the Inspection of the Ongoing Repairs and Restoration works on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State on Thursday, 8th October 2020.

Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing, on Thursday, 8 October, 2020, the inspection ongoing repairs and restoration works on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

On Wednesday, Engineer Joshua Popoola, the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, announced  a complete closure of a section of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs within two days.

This will be the section between Adekunle and Adeniji Adele which will be closed from midnight of Friday, 9 October  to midnight of Sunday, 11 October 11. This, according to him, was to allow the “contractor complete the first stage of casting works.”

In his words: “The total closure of this section of the bridge is to ensure that there is no vibration on the bridge during the casting in-place of the newly installed expansion joints. This is to allow for setting of the special concrete, which allows the concrete to achieve its required compressive strength.”

Repair works started on the bridge on 24 July when government said it would last six months. The construction was divided into two phases (each for three months), beginning from the Oworonsoki-bound carriageway.

See more photos below:


Fashola (middle), Engr. Popoola (left), Executive Director, Borini Prono & Co (Nigeria) Limited, Mr Paolo Borini (right) and others during the inspection

The Minister, Mr. Fashola,(2nd right), flanked by the Hon. Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde (right), Engr. Popoola (left), Paolo Prono (left) while speaking to journalists shortly after the inspection

Mr. Fashola,SAN (middle), Oladeinde (3rd left), Popoola (2nd left), Albertazzi and others during the inspection


Mr. Fashola (middle), and others observe the personnel of Borini Prono & Co (Nigeria) Limited at work during the inspection

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    #OndoDecides: Akeredolu declares public holiday
    6 hours ago

    Thank You Chief Afe Babalola
    8 hours ago

    Buhari presents 2021 draft appropriation bill to National Assembly
    9 hours ago

    US Presidential Debate: Trump Rejects Virtual Format
    10 hours ago

    Louise Gluck wins Nobel Prize in Literature. Her Unique Life Story
    10 hours ago

    Group Organises Mental Health Zoom Talk Saturday, 10 October
    23 hours ago

    Downstream Sector Deregulation Will Boost Investment in Refining – Kyari
    24 hours ago

    World Trade Organisation: Okonjo- Iweala makes the list of 2