US Presidential Debate: Trump Rejects Virtual Format

Thursday, October 8, 2020 2:05 pm


US President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump of the United States has said he would not participate in the second presidential debate coming up on 15 October.

Trump tweeted: “I heard the commission a little while ago changed the debate style. That’s not acceptable to us. I’m not going to do a virtual debate. I’m not gonna waste my time on a virtual debate; that’s not what debating is all about.

You sit behind a computer and debate? Ridiculous. And then, they cut you off whenever they want.”

Worse still, he rejected the choice of moderator, C-SPAN’s Steve Scully who he described as a “never Trumper.”

 

 

 

