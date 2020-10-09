End of the road! Rivers serial killer, Gracious David West, to die- Court

… Discharge and acquits female hotel staff

By Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt

After a year of trial, serial killer, Gracious David West, has been found guilty and convicted for killing 11 women in hotels in Port Harcourt and attempted murder of one Benita Etim.

Justice Adolphus Enebele of the High court sitting in Port Harcourt in his judgment said the prosecution team was able to convince the court that David-West was the killer of the several females.

Meanwhile the court discharged and acquitted the second defendant, Nimi ThankGod, a female hotel manager, who was facing one count charge of misconduct with.

Gracious David West who had earlier confessed to have killed 15 women in different hotels after making love to them was arraigned in Court, Friday 18 October in Port Harcourt. He was arrested on 19 September in Bori, headquarters of Khana local government area on his way to Uyo in Akwa-Ibom State and paraded before journalists at the Rivers State Police headquarters, Moscow road, Port Harcourt, by CP Dandaura.

Initially, the serial killer had confessed killing 15 young women in different hotels in the state in within two months. The bodies of these ladies were found in similar conditions – strangled and with a white piece of cloth tied on their legs and necks, hands.

The 26-year old killer from Buguma, in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State is also a member of the Degbam cult group.