End of the road! Rivers serial killer, Gracious David West, to die- Court

End of the road! Rivers serial killer, Gracious David West, to die- Court

Friday, October 9, 2020 1:31 pm


Gracious David West at Rivers State Police Command before he was paraded at the Police

… Discharge and acquits female hotel staff

By Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt

After a year of trial, serial killer, Gracious David West, has been found guilty and convicted for killing 11 women in hotels in Port Harcourt and attempted murder of one Benita Etim.

Justice Adolphus Enebele of the High court sitting in Port Harcourt in his judgment said the prosecution team was able to convince the court that David-West was the killer of the several females.

Gracious David West, middle

 

Meanwhile the court discharged and acquitted the second defendant, Nimi ThankGod, a female hotel manager, who was facing one count charge of misconduct with.

Gracious David West who had earlier confessed to have killed 15 women in different hotels after making love to them was arraigned in Court, Friday 18 October in Port Harcourt. He was arrested on 19 September in Bori, headquarters of Khana local government area on his way to Uyo in Akwa-Ibom State and paraded before journalists at the Rivers State Police headquarters, Moscow road, Port Harcourt, by CP Dandaura.

Initially, the serial killer had confessed killing  15 young women  in different hotels in the state in within two months. The bodies of these ladies were   found in similar conditions – strangled and with a white piece of cloth tied on their legs and necks, hands.

The 26-year old killer from Buguma, in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State is also a member of the Degbam cult group.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    #OndoDecides:  Meet the candidates and their parties
    5 hours ago

    #OndoDecides2020: All eyes on Makinde
    5 hours ago

    Siemens hosts Africa and Middle East Policy makers on ‘Shaping the Energy of Tomorrow’
    13 hours ago

    PMB, this son of a teacher says thank you
    14 hours ago

    Baruwa Gas Plant Fire: NNPC Commiserates with Lagosians
    15 hours ago

    #OndoDecides: Akeredolu declares public holiday
    16 hours ago

    Photos: Fashola Inspects Repairs, Restoration Works on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos
    21 hours ago

    Thank You Chief Afe Babalola