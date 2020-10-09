OndoDecides2020: We are tracking vote buyers – DIG Oyebade

Richard Elesho/ Akure

The Nigerian Police force has concluded arrangements to track vote buyers and assured people of Ondo State of adequate security during and after the iminent Governorship election in the State. The assurance was given by Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Oyeleye Oyebade during an interview.

Oyebande who heads Police Research and Training Unit at the force headquarters is leading police operations for the Ondo poll. He said his men are already mopping up suspected flashpoints and will keep their eyes wide open in search of vote buyers.

He explained that more than 35,000 security personnel drawn from the Police, Army, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC and others. The personnel are drawn from mobile units, anti bomb, counter terrorism and other special units of the security agencies.

Oyebanji said his men will deploy technology to ease their operations during and after the poll. He also said some of his men will not be on uniform but will be present at polling units and other strategic places for intelligence gathering.

He reiterated the restriction on movement of persons and vehicles during the poll. The restriction starts at 12 midnight on Friday to 6.00 pm on Saturday.

Sixteen other candidates from different parties are contesting against incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, APC who is seeking reelection in the Saturday October 10th poll.

More than 1.4 million registered voters from 18 Local Government Areas, LGAs of the state are expected to take part in the election being conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.