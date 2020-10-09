Oyo Govt Rolls Out 226 Contracts for 2019 Intervention Projects

About 102 local contractors participated in the bid opening exercise for the 226 2019 FGN-UBEC/OYOSUBEB Intervention projects held at Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board’s premises today.

The exercise, according to the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran was done in compliance with provision of Public Procurement Act 2010.

“We allowed due process in this bid opening, which states that people should be allowed to tender for any goods and/or services, and the tender should be open in the presence of the tenderers”, he said.

While he reiterated the Board’s commitment to transparency and integrity in the selection process, he admonished contractors who submitted bids to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship.

The Chairman also revealed that the projects are being jointly financed by Oyo State Government through the State Universal Basic Education Board and the Federal Government, through the Universal Basic Education Commission.

Dr. Nureni Adeniran further said that a total of Two Hundred and Twenty-six (226) lots are being rolled out, adding that the process involved transparency and due process.

He said the contracts bidded for include: Construction of a Model School; Construction of eight blocks of six classrooms; construction of 14 blocks of four classroms.

Others are construction of 32 blocks of 3 classrooms; construction of 4 ECCDE pilot centres; construction 10 perimeter fencing.

Also, the contractors bidded for renovation of 66 blocks of classrooms; sinking of 40 boreholes; procurement of 48 lots of furniture and procurement of 3 lots of sport equipment/facilities.

Dr. Adeniran also disclosed that the Board is on the verge of completing the 2018 FGN-UBEC/OYOSUBEB Intervention projects, adding that the projects are on 80% completion.

The Chairman therefore urged tenderers to deliver a thorough job and ensure speedy completion of the intervention projects.

He said, “Bidders are strongly advised to ensure speedy project execution, as this administration has zero tolerance for time wastage, as far as project execution is concerned”.

The bid opening exercise was witnessed by representatives of Universal Basic Education Commission, Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Bureau of Public Procurement, Federal Ministry of Education.

Other bodies represented include, Nigeria Institute of Engineers, Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers and CSACEFA