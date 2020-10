Ayorinde Oluokun

Card reader hitches have stopped the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede and his wife, Enoh from voting. Polling officers find it difficult to authenticate the voter card of Jegede and his wife after they stayed on the queue for about three hours at his Ward 1, Sacred Heart polling unit 9 in Gbokan/Isikan Akure South LGA.

The card reader which has been working perfectly could not authenticate the voter card of the PDP candidate and his wife and those behind them on the queue had to be called to vote while the problems were being sorted out.

Photo: Jegede, wife waiting on queue while the problems are being sorted out