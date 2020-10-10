Just in: Wild jubilation as Jegede floors Akeredolu massively in polling unit

Voting has been concluded while sorting and counting of the ballots in most polling units as the Ondo governorship election is gradually coming to an end in most parts of the state.

In one of the earliest results, Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP massively floors Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, his All Progressives Congress, APC as main opponent at his Unit 09 polling unit, Ward 1, Gbogi/Isokan area in Akure South Local Government Area.

While the APC candidate scored 60 votes, Jegede garnered 220 votes at the polling unit where he voted. PDP also won in the other polling unit located inside the compound with 158 votes to 158 of the APC.

The high margin of victory sent PDP supporters, including Jegede into wild jubilation