OndoDecides2020: Early morning rainfall affects Owo voters

Richard Elesho

A heavy shower of rainfall in Owo town the early hours of Saturday has affected voters’ preparations for the October 10th 2020, Ondo State Governorship election. Owo is the hometown of incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who is seeking reelection on the platform of his political party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The rainfall started some minutes before 8.00 O’clock in the morning just as people were arriving or on their way to the polling units.

At Methodist Primary School Fajuyi in Owo, officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC who were setting up the polling units and other early arrivals scampered into the classrooms to take cover from the rain.

Meanwhile soldiers have been deployed to mount checkpoints and check traffic flow during the poll. The law enforcement agencies remain on their duty posts in spite of the unfriendly weather.

Some 1.4 million registered voters in 18 Local Government Areas are expected to take part in the election.

More photos by Ayo Efunla: