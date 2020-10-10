#OndoDecides2020: Early morning rainfall affects Owo voters

#OndoDecides2020: Early morning rainfall affects Owo voters

Saturday, October 10, 2020 9:17 am


Akeredolu’s voting unit, Owo. Photos by Ayo Efunla

Richard Elesho

A heavy shower of rainfall in Owo town the early hours of Saturday has affected voters’ preparations for the October 10th 2020, Ondo State Governorship election. Owo is the hometown of incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who is seeking reelection on the platform of his political party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The rainfall started some minutes before 8.00 O’clock in the morning just as people were arriving or on their way to the polling units.

At Methodist Primary School Fajuyi in Owo, officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC who were setting up the polling units and other early arrivals scampered into the classrooms to take cover from the rain.

Meanwhile soldiers have been deployed to mount checkpoints and check traffic flow during the poll. The law enforcement agencies remain on their duty posts in spite of the unfriendly weather.

Some 1.4 million registered voters in 18 Local Government Areas are expected to take part in the election.

More photos by Ayo Efunla:

Akeredolu’s voting unit, Owo2

Akeredolu’s voting unit, Owo3

Akeredolu’s voting unit, Owo4

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    33 mins ago

    #OndoDecides2020: I’m confident of victory, says Akeredolu
    37 mins ago

    Photos: Governor Akeredolu casts his vote
    45 mins ago

    #OndoDecides2020: Early sign of violence, as gunmen invade polling unit
    55 mins ago

    #OndoDecides2020: Voting begins in Owo
    1 hour ago

    #OndoDecides2020: Jegede, wife scamper for shelter as heavy rain hits polling unit
    2 hours ago

    #OndoDecides2020: PDP candidate, Jegede arrives to vote
    2 hours ago

    #OndoDecides2020: Perish the thought, I haven’t stepped down- ZLP’s Ajayi,
    3 hours ago

    #OndoDecides2020: Here is the story of 1983 electoral violence