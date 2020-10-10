#OndoDecides2020: I’m confident of victory, says Akeredolu

#OndoDecides2020: I’m confident of victory, says Akeredolu

Saturday, October 10, 2020 10:20 am


Akeredolu voting. Photo by Ayo Efunla

By Richard Elesho

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has expressed confidence that God will give him victory in the ongoing Ondo State Governorship election and enjoined people of the state to remain calm and orderly as they cast their votes.

Akeredolu was speaking at Prison Quarters Ajagbule in Owo, his home town shortly after casting his vote. The Governor who is seeking second term on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC arrived the St Luke’s CAC Primary School poling unit 006 some minutes past 9 O’clock in the morning.

He regretted that the early morning rainfall caused a little delay in the election but expressed joy and satisfaction with the electoral process.

Akeredolu enjoined voters to come out enmass to cast their votes and stay around to protect same.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    40 mins ago

    Photos: Governor Akeredolu casts his vote
    48 mins ago

    #OndoDecides2020: Early sign of violence, as gunmen invade polling unit
    58 mins ago

    #OndoDecides2020: Voting begins in Owo
    1 hour ago

    #OndoDecides2020: Jegede, wife scamper for shelter as heavy rain hits polling unit
    2 hours ago

    #OndoDecides2020: Early morning rainfall affects Owo voters
    2 hours ago

    #OndoDecides2020: PDP candidate, Jegede arrives to vote
    2 hours ago

    #OndoDecides2020: Perish the thought, I haven’t stepped down- ZLP’s Ajayi,
    3 hours ago

    #OndoDecides2020: Here is the story of 1983 electoral violence