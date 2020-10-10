#OndoDecides2020: Jegede, wife scamper for shelter as heavy rain hits polling unit

Saturday, October 10, 2020 9:47 am


 

Jegede seeks sheter from rainfall

By Ayorinde Oluokun

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic,  PDP in the ongoing Ondo governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede and his wife, Enoh, have been forced to seek shelter under the balcony of one of the classrooms at his unit 9, Ward 1 polling unit, Akure as a result of heavy rainfall.

Jegede and his wife have been on queue alongside other  voters for nearly 30 minutes before the rain begins to fall. However, the rain did not disturb the voting, though the orderly queue has been disorganised.

 

