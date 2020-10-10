OndoDecides2020: Ondo APC chair commends INEC, voters over peaceful poll

By Jethro Ibileke

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State chapter, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over the conduct of the governorship election in the state.

Adetimehin gave the commendation on Saturday while speaking with journalists after casting his vote in Idanre, Idanre-Ifedore local government area of the state.

“From all indications, the eletion is peaceful and you can see that people are trouping out in large numbers to exercise their civic responsibility. The way they commend themselves is commendable

“INEC has performed crediblly; their performance is super. INEC is good to go,” he said.

Adetimehin also commended the voters for coming out in large numbers to exercise their civic responsibility.

“You can see the large crowd of voters even when the time has past 1 pm. The turn out for the election is massive. This is the largest polling unit in the whole of Idanre. We are expecting nothing but victory,” he said.

My expectation is victory for my party, the APC, the governor’s reeelection is double assurance

He however admitted that the election experienced some hitches and that incidents of risis were recorded in some parts of thr state.

Definitely, yes, I’ve heard of some cases. Of course, there are some isolated cases of violence here and there, but to the best of my knowledge, we can give pass mark to the election.