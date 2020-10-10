OndoDecides2020: Voting begins in Owo

By Richard Elesho

After a little hitch caused by an early morning rainfall, voting has commenced peacefulky in Owo area for the Ondo State Governorship election with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and voters substantially observing laid down Covid-19 protocols.

At St. Luke CAC Primary School Prison Quarters Owo where Governor Olurotimi Akeredolu is expected to cast his ballot, voters turn out has been impressive.

Immediately the rain subsided, INEC Officials completed the process of setting up the centre. Voters wearing face masks filed out in good numbers to elect who will govern them for the next four years.

INEC Officials created two parallel queues one for people not less than 70 years and other for younger persons.

An infrared thermostat is deployed to check the temperature of every voter. Observance to social distancing rules however remains a challenge.

There is a heavy presence of security agencies and media men on ground.

Poling agents of political parties on ground expressed satisfaction with the process thus far. Yusuf Oluwafemi of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP said it was too early to comment on the polls.