EndSars: Minister demands full probe of killing of youth in Ogbomoso

Mr Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development has described as regrettable, the reported death of Isiaka Muhammad Jamiu of Ogiri Compound, Alasa, Ogbomoso, alongside a few injured youth during the #ENDSARS protest in Ogbomoso today.

The Minister has also demanded a full investigation into the incident in order to bring to justice, all those responsible for Isiaka’s death.

The Minister who spoke to the mother of Isiaka, condoled her and commistrated with the family promising that those responsible will be made fo face the full brunt of the law, for their despicable action. He promised to visit the family of the deceased shortly.

One of the injured students also got a call from the Minister, while still receiving treatment.

Oluwadamilare Gbolohunmi, a student of Computer Sciences, got assurances about his safety as well as the payment of his medical treatment. He has since been discharged from the hospital.

“ The past few days have been troubling. The demand of the youth for an End to SARS and End to Police Brutality must be taken seriously. Protests are not in themselves unlawful. But, must be done in a peaceful manner and not hijacked by hoodlums. The Government is committed to a revamp of the system and must be given a chance to do this”, the Minister opined.

“There is a renewed commitment at the highest levels of Government to institute far reaching reforms that will see a better era of policing. Our youth are a great resource and we must protect them, not waste them”, the Minister explained.

The Minister plans further meetings in Abuja this week and consultations with youth groups towards the start of a dialogue process.

#EndSARS: How Jimoh Isiaq was killed

By Nehru Odeh

Jimoh Isiaq, a student of Ladoke Akintola University Ogbomoso, was reportedly shot dead by the police today during an #EndSARS protest in Ogbomoso, Oyo State

Isiaq, a resident of Ogiri Compound Ita Alasa, Ogbomoso, was killed when a police team monitoring the protest allegedly opened fire at demonstrators who had gathered to lent their voices to the ongoing EndSARS protest rocking the nation.

According to eye witnesses, the police officers used live bullets to disperse the crowd and in the process Isiaq was hit.

The victim was then rushed to the Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital Ogbomoso where doctors battled to save his life but couldn’t, as according to them, the bullet had pierced his rib. However, what makes Isiaq’s death intriguing is that he was not part of the protesters, as he was only an onlooker.

Meanwhile the police have denied the killing, saying that they did not open fire at the protesters. The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, via a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson Fadeyi Gbenga, said the police did not fire a shot or kill any protester.

However, according to the statement, the protesters “were not hindered in any form until they started throwing stones into the police premises and tried to gain entrance into the premises.”

The statement reads: “The CP wishes to state that the Police allowed the protesters to express their feelings during the protest and they were not hindered in any form until when they started throwing stones into the Police premises and attempted to gain entrance into the premises.”

Still, Isiaq’s killing has further increased agitations for the scrapping of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, as Nigerians have taken to social media to say this latest death justifies their agitations and is the more reason why SARS should be scrapped.