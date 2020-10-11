#ENDSARS/Verbatim: People Have Right to Protest, Erring Cops’ll Be Punished- Buhari

Sunday, October 11, 2020 1:29 am


President Buhari, centre; V.P Osinbajo, left and I.G.P. Adamu

 

“I met again with the Inspector General of Police tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people.

“The IG already has my firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses, and ensure erring personnel are brought to justice. I appeal for patience and calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known.

“The vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians, and we will continue to support them to do their job.”

