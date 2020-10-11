Just in: INEC declares Akeredolu winner of Ondo governorship election

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu secured the mandate of Ondo people for another tenure of four years after he was declared winner of the State’s Saturday, October 10 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Professor Idowu Abel Olayinka, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan who was the returning officer for the election declared Akeredolu reelected with 29, 2830 votes.

Professor Idowu declared Akeredolu winner and returned him elected having scored majority of the votes.

Akeredolu defeated his closest challenger, Eyitayo Jegede of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP who polled 195, 791votes.

The candidate of Zenith Labour Party scored 69, 127 votes.

Akeredolu had won in 15 of the 18 local government areas of Ondo State after conclusion of declaration of results from all the council areas at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC office in Akure.

Jegede won in three local government areas.

The 15 local government areas won by the APC were Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Irele, Akoko North-East, Akoko South-West, Akoko North-West, Ondo East, Owo, Idanre and Akoko South-East, Ose, Odigbo, Okitipupa, and Ondo West, Ilaje and Ese Odo.

The PDP won in Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore local government areas, while the ZLP did not win in any local government.

