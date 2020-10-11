Ondo 2020: Akeredolu defeats ZLP Ajayi at home, wins in 15 LGAs

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has won in 15 of the 18 local government areas with the conclusion of declaration of results of Saturday’s governorship election from all the council areas at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC office in Akure on Sunday afternoon.

In the last two local governments declared, APC won in Ilaje with 26,657 votes to 11,128 votes scored by the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Governor also massively defeated Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party in his Ese Odo Local Government Area.

While the APC candidate scored 13, 383 votes, the ZLP candidate polled 4760 votes above the 4680 score of the PDP. With the declaration of all the results from the 18 local governments, the stage is set for the declaration of Governor Akeredolu as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election.

The APC had won in Ondo West, polling 15, 977 votes to defeat his main opponent, who scored 10627 votes.

Also, in Odigbo, Akeredolu recorded massive win over his opponent, polling 23571 to Jegede’s 9485 votes.

The APC candidate won in Ose Local Government where it defeated its PDP main opponent, Eyitayo Jegede with 15,122 votes to 8, 421 votes. Governor Akeredolu also won in Okitipupa Local Government Area where he polled 19,266 votes to PDP’s 10, 367.

His closest rival, Mr Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won in three local government areas.

The 15 local government areas won by the APC were Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Irele, Akoko North-East, Akoko South-West, Akoko North-West, Ondo East, Owo, Idanre and Akoko South-East, Ose, Odigbo, Okitipupa, and Ondo West, Ilaje and Ese Odo.

The PDP won in Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore local government areas, while the ZLP did not win in any local government.