#OndoDecides2020: No wild jubilation over Akeredolu’s victory in Akure

Sunday, October 11, 2020 4:29 pm


 

Akure. All photos here by Aoyo Efunla

 

By Ayo Efunla

While Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo and his supporters have been dancing round his hometown of Owo in celebration of his reelection at Saturday’s governorship poll, Akure, the capital of the State has been very quiet. There was no hint of celebration in the town, as people were seen going about their normal business.

This may partly be due to the fact that the Governor is in Owo, about 50 kilometres away from the state capital.

However, there is a general sense of disappointment among Akure people who had hoped that Jegede, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party who is one of them will win the election.  

Indeed, the people had went into wild jubilation when results from two local governments of Akure were declared and Jegede won massively on Saturday. But they were disaapinted when results from the 16 other local governments indicated that the incumbent Governor has been reelected.  

More photos by Ayo Efunla:

 

 

