#OndoDecides2020: Akeredolu extends lead over Jegede with victory in more LGAs

#OndoDecides2020: Akeredolu extends lead over Jegede with victory in more LGAs

Sunday, October 11, 2020 1:35 am


Akeredolu

Ayorinde Oluokun/Richard Elesho

The All Progressives Congress has won in two more local governments as the declaration of results from the Ondo governorship election held on Saturday continue.

In the the first result declared, the Eyitayo Jegede of Peoples Democratic Party won in Ifedeore Local Government, defeating APC by 11, 852 votes to 9,350 votes. The Zenith Labour Party, ZLP came third with the score of 1863 votes.

But the APC won in the next three local governments announced as shown in the figures below.

Ifedore LGA

Prof. Akinbade Timothy

TNRV 75217
AV 24441
A 12
AA 02
APC 9350
APGA 7
PDP 11852
ZLP 1853
TVV 23654
RV 754
TVC

ILE OLUJI OKE IGBO LGA

PROF. FELIX
TRV 72841
TAV 26253
A 08
APC 13278
PDP 9231
ZLP 1971
TVC 26245

IRELE
TRV 66959
AV 25859
A 28
APC 12643
PDP 5493
ZLP
TVV 24127

AKOKO NORTH EAST
PROF ABIMBOKA OMOTAYO
TRV 80040
AV 39409
A 26
APC 16572
PDP 8380
ZLP 3532
TVC 30377

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    51 mins ago

    #OndoDecides2020: Jegede defeats Akeredolu by over 30,000 votes in Akure South LG
    1 hour ago

    #OndoDecides2020: Jegede wins Akure North LGA
    2 hours ago

    #OndoDecides2020: Akeredolu defeats Jegede massively in Owo, wins 6 more LGs
    2 hours ago

    #ENDSARS/Verbatim: People Have Right to Protest, Erring Cops’ll Be Punished- Buhari
    3 hours ago

    #OndoDecides2020: PDP floors APC in Ifedore LG
    3 hours ago

    #ENDSARS, police impunity and Nero’s guitar
    6 hours ago

    #EdoDecides2020: Ondo election marred by violence, vote buying – Yiaga Africa
    6 hours ago

    #EndSARS: How Jimoh Isiaq was killed