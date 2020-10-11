OndoDecides2020: Akeredolu extends lead over Jegede with victory in more LGAs

Ayorinde Oluokun/Richard Elesho

The All Progressives Congress has won in two more local governments as the declaration of results from the Ondo governorship election held on Saturday continue.

In the the first result declared, the Eyitayo Jegede of Peoples Democratic Party won in Ifedeore Local Government, defeating APC by 11, 852 votes to 9,350 votes. The Zenith Labour Party, ZLP came third with the score of 1863 votes.

But the APC won in the next three local governments announced as shown in the figures below.

Ifedore LGA

Prof. Akinbade Timothy

TNRV 75217

AV 24441

A 12

AA 02

APC 9350

APGA 7

PDP 11852

ZLP 1853

TVV 23654

RV 754

TVC

ILE OLUJI OKE IGBO LGA

PROF. FELIX

TRV 72841

TAV 26253

A 08

APC 13278

PDP 9231

ZLP 1971

TVC 26245

IRELE

TRV 66959

AV 25859

A 28

APC 12643

PDP 5493

ZLP

TVV 24127

AKOKO NORTH EAST

PROF ABIMBOKA OMOTAYO

TRV 80040

AV 39409

A 26

APC 16572

PDP 8380

ZLP 3532

TVC 30377