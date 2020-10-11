OndoDecides2020: Akeredolu records massive win in Odigbo, now leading in 13 LGAs

Ayorinde Oluokun/Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has won in four more local government areas therefore extending his lead over his main opponent in the election, Eyitayo Jegede of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as the declaration of results of Saturday’s Ondo governorship election continues on Sunday morning.

In the latest results, the APC candidate won in Ondo West, polling 15, 977 votes to defeat his main opponent, who scored 10627 votes.

Also, in Odigbo, Akeredolu recorded massive win over his opponent, polling 23571 to Jegede’s 9485 votes.

The APC candidate won in Ose Local Government where it defeated its PDP main opponent, Eyitayo Jegede with 15,122 votes to 8, 421 votes. Governor Akeredolu also won in Okitipupa Local Government Area where he polled 19,266 votes to PDP’s 10, 367.

Governor Akeredolu has won in 13 of the 16 local governments declared so far.

His closest rival, Mr Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won in three local government areas.

The 16 local government areas won by the APC were Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Irele, Akoko North-East, Akoko South-West, Akoko North-West, Ondo East, Owo, Idanre and Akoko South-East, Ose, Odigbo, Okitipupa, and Ondo West

The PDP won in Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore local government areas, while the ZLP did not win in any local government.