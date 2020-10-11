#OndoDecides2020: Jegede defeats Akeredolu by over 30,000 votes in Akure South LG

#OndoDecides2020: Jegede defeats Akeredolu by over 30,000 votes in Akure South LG

Sunday, October 11, 2020 2:52 am


Rotimi Akeredolu and Eyitayo Jegede

By Ayorinde Oluokun/Richard Elesho

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede recorded massive win in his Akure South Local Government, scoring 47,627 votes to 17,277 garnered by Rotimi Jegede, his main opponent.

The PDP had earlier been declared the winner of the Ifedore LGA where it scored 11,852 to defeat his main opponent in the election, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who scored 9, 350 votes.

Jegede also won in Akure North LGA where he defeated his APC opponent by scoring 12,623 to Akeredolu’s 9546.

PDP has won three out of the 12 local governments results declared so far at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s office in Akure.

However, Governor Akeredolu has won in nine local governments.

See the results below 

Ifedore LGA
Prof. Akinbade Timothy
TNRV 75217
AV 24441
A 12
AA 02
APC 9350
APGA 7
PDP 11852
ZLP 1853
TVV 23654
RV 754
TVC

ILE OLUJI OKE IGBO LGA
PROF. FELIX
TRV 72841
TAV 26253
A 08
APC 13278
PDP 9231
ZLP 1971
TVC 26245

IRELE
TRV 66959
AV 25859
A 28
APC 12643
PDP 5493
ZLP
TVV 24127

AKOKO NORTH EAST
PROF ABIMBOKA OMOTAYO
TRV 80040
AV 39409
A 26
APC 16572
PDP 8380
ZLP 3532
TVC 30377

AKOKO south west
Prof. Isiaka Adeleke
TRV 101842
AV 41397
A 9
APC 21232
PDP 15055
ZLP 2775
TVV 40130

AKOKO north west
Prof Segun
TRV 72139
AV 30928
A 13
APC 15809
PDP 10320
ZLP 3577
TVV 30247

AKOKO south west

Prof. Isiaka Adeleke
TRV 101842
AV 41397
A 9
APC 21232
PDP 15055
ZLP 2775
TVV 40130

AKOKO north west
Prof Segun
TRV 72139
AV 30928
A 13
APC 15809
PDP 10320
ZLP 3577
TVV 30247

ONDO EAST
PROF TAIWO OLUSEGUN
TRV 50495
AV 14952
A 12
APC 6485
PDP 4948
ZLP 3241
TVV 14259
TVC 14861

OWO LGA

TRV 128448
AV 44634
A 18
APC 35957
PDP 5311
ZLP 408
TVV 42680

AKOKO SOUTH EAST

PROF. FOLUSHO OWOTADE

TRV 35709

AV 15956

A 03

APC 9419

PDP 4003

ZLP 2004

TVV 15649

AKURE SOUTH

PROF. ADESHINA

TRV 286641

AV 69961

A 15

APC 17277

PDP 47627

ZLP 2236

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    #OndoDecides2020: Jegede wins Akure North LGA
    2 hours ago

    #OndoDecides2020: Akeredolu defeats Jegede massively in Owo, wins 6 more LGs
    2 hours ago

    #OndoDecides2020: Akeredolu extends lead over Jegede with victory in more LGAs
    2 hours ago

    #ENDSARS/Verbatim: People Have Right to Protest, Erring Cops’ll Be Punished- Buhari
    3 hours ago

    #OndoDecides2020: PDP floors APC in Ifedore LG
    3 hours ago

    #ENDSARS, police impunity and Nero’s guitar
    6 hours ago

    #EdoDecides2020: Ondo election marred by violence, vote buying – Yiaga Africa
    6 hours ago

    #EndSARS: How Jimoh Isiaq was killed