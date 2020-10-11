OndoDecides2020: Jegede defeats Akeredolu by over 30,000 votes in Akure South LG

By Ayorinde Oluokun/Richard Elesho

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede recorded massive win in his Akure South Local Government, scoring 47,627 votes to 17,277 garnered by Rotimi Jegede, his main opponent.

The PDP had earlier been declared the winner of the Ifedore LGA where it scored 11,852 to defeat his main opponent in the election, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who scored 9, 350 votes.

Jegede also won in Akure North LGA where he defeated his APC opponent by scoring 12,623 to Akeredolu’s 9546.

PDP has won three out of the 12 local governments results declared so far at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s office in Akure.

However, Governor Akeredolu has won in nine local governments.

See the results below



Prof. Akinbade Timothy

TNRV 75217

AV 24441

A 12

AA 02

APC 9350

APGA 7

PDP 11852

ZLP 1853

TVV 23654

RV 754

TVC Ifedore LGAProf. Akinbade TimothyTNRV 75217AV 24441A 12AA 02APC 9350APGA 7PDP 11852ZLP 1853TVV 23654RV 754TVC ILE OLUJI OKE IGBO LGA

PROF. FELIX

TRV 72841

TAV 26253

A 08

APC 13278

PDP 9231

ZLP 1971

TVC 26245 IRELE

TRV 66959

AV 25859

A 28

APC 12643

PDP 5493

ZLP

TVV 24127 AKOKO NORTH EAST

PROF ABIMBOKA OMOTAYO

TRV 80040

AV 39409

A 26

APC 16572

PDP 8380

ZLP 3532

TVC 30377 AKOKO south west

Prof. Isiaka Adeleke

TRV 101842

AV 41397

A 9

APC 21232

PDP 15055

ZLP 2775

TVV 40130 AKOKO north west

Prof Segun

TRV 72139

AV 30928

A 13

APC 15809

PDP 10320

ZLP 3577

TVV 30247

AKOKO south west

Prof. Isiaka Adeleke

TRV 101842

AV 41397

A 9

APC 21232

PDP 15055

ZLP 2775

TVV 40130

AKOKO north west

Prof Segun

TRV 72139

AV 30928

A 13

APC 15809

PDP 10320

ZLP 3577

TVV 30247

ONDO EAST

PROF TAIWO OLUSEGUN

TRV 50495

AV 14952

A 12

APC 6485

PDP 4948

ZLP 3241

TVV 14259

TVC 14861

OWO LGA

TRV 128448

AV 44634

A 18

APC 35957

PDP 5311

ZLP 408

TVV 42680

AKOKO SOUTH EAST

PROF. FOLUSHO OWOTADE

TRV 35709

AV 15956

A 03

APC 9419

PDP 4003

ZLP 2004

TVV 15649

AKURE SOUTH

PROF. ADESHINA

TRV 286641

AV 69961

A 15

APC 17277

PDP 47627

ZLP 2236