OndoDecides2020: Jegede defeats Akeredolu by over 30,000 votes in Akure South LG

Sunday, October 11, 2020 2:52 am
By Ayorinde Oluokun/Richard Elesho
The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede recorded massive win in his Akure South Local Government, scoring 47,627 votes to 17,277 garnered by Rotimi Jegede, his main opponent.
The PDP had earlier been declared the winner of the Ifedore LGA where it scored 11,852 to defeat his main opponent in the election, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who scored 9, 350 votes.
Jegede also won in Akure North LGA where he defeated his APC opponent by scoring 12,623 to Akeredolu’s 9546.
PDP has won three out of the 12 local governments results declared so far at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s office in Akure.
However, Governor Akeredolu has won in nine local governments.
See the results below
ILE OLUJI OKE IGBO LGA
PROF. FELIX
TRV 72841
TAV 26253
A 08
APC 13278
PDP 9231
ZLP 1971
TVC 26245
IRELE
TRV 66959
AV 25859
A 28
APC 12643
PDP 5493
ZLP
TVV 24127
AKOKO NORTH EAST
PROF ABIMBOKA OMOTAYO
TRV 80040
AV 39409
A 26
APC 16572
PDP 8380
ZLP 3532
TVC 30377
AKOKO south west
Prof. Isiaka Adeleke
TRV 101842
AV 41397
A 9
APC 21232
PDP 15055
ZLP 2775
TVV 40130
AKOKO north west
Prof Segun
TRV 72139
AV 30928
A 13
APC 15809
PDP 10320
ZLP 3577
TVV 30247
ONDO EAST
PROF TAIWO OLUSEGUN
TRV 50495
AV 14952
A 12
APC 6485
PDP 4948
ZLP 3241
TVV 14259
TVC 14861
OWO LGA
TRV 128448
AV 44634
A 18
APC 35957
PDP 5311
ZLP 408
TVV 42680
AKOKO SOUTH EAST
PROF. FOLUSHO OWOTADE
TRV 35709
AV 15956
A 03
APC 9419
PDP 4003
ZLP 2004
TVV 15649
AKURE SOUTH
PROF. ADESHINA
TRV 286641
AV 69961
A 15
APC 17277
PDP 47627
ZLP 2236
