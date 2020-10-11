OndoDecides2020: Jegede wins Akure North LGA

Richard Elesho/Akure

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede has won in another local government as the declaration of results for the Saturday’s Ondo governorship election continues in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC office in Akure.

The PDP who had earlier been declared the winner of the Ifedore LGA where it scored 11,852 to defeat his main opponent in the election, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who scored 9, 350 votes.

Jegede also won in Akure North LGA where he defeated his APC opponent by scoring 12,623 to Akeredolu’s 9546.

However, Akeredolu has won in the seven of the nine local governments that the results have been declared so far.

Ifedore LGA

Prof. Akinbade Timothy

TNRV 75217

AV 24441

A 12

AA 02

APC 9350

APGA 7

PDP 11852

ZLP 1853

TVV 23654

RV 754

TVC

ILE OLUJI OKE IGBO LGA

PROF. FELIX

TRV 72841

TAV 26253

A 08

APC 13278

PDP 9231

ZLP 1971

TVC 26245

IRELE

TRV 66959

AV 25859

A 28

APC 12643

PDP 5493

ZLP

TVV 24127

AKOKO NORTH EAST

PROF ABIMBOKA OMOTAYO

TRV 80040

AV 39409

A 26

APC 16572

PDP 8380

ZLP 3532

TVC 30377

AKOKO south west

Prof. Isiaka Adeleke

TRV 101842

AV 41397

A 9

APC 21232

PDP 15055

ZLP 2775

TVV 40130

AKOKO north west

Prof Segun

TRV 72139

AV 30928

A 13

APC 15809

PDP 10320

ZLP 3577

TVV 30247



Prof Segun

TRV 72139

AV 30928

A 13

APC 15809

PDP 10320

ZLP 3577

TVV 30247 7. ONDO EAST

PROF TAIWO OLUSEGUN

TRV 50495

AV 14952

A 12

APC 6485

PDP 4948

ZLP 3241

TVV 14259

TVC 14861 8. OWO LGA TRV 128448

AV 44634

A 18

APC 35957

PDP 5311

ZLP 408

TVV 42680