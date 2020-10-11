OndoDecides2020: Jegede wins Akure North LGA

Sunday, October 11, 2020 2:14 am
Richard Elesho/Akure
The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede has won in another local government as the declaration of results for the Saturday’s Ondo governorship election continues in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC office in Akure.
The PDP who had earlier been declared the winner of the Ifedore LGA where it scored 11,852 to defeat his main opponent in the election, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who scored 9, 350 votes.
Jegede also won in Akure North LGA where he defeated his APC opponent by scoring 12,623 to Akeredolu’s 9546.
However, Akeredolu has won in the seven of the nine local governments that the results have been declared so far.
Ifedore LGA
Prof. Akinbade Timothy
TNRV 75217
AV 24441
A 12
AA 02
APC 9350
APGA 7
PDP 11852
ZLP 1853
TVV 23654
RV 754
TVC
ILE OLUJI OKE IGBO LGA
PROF. FELIX
TRV 72841
TAV 26253
A 08
APC 13278
PDP 9231
ZLP 1971
TVC 26245
IRELE
TRV 66959
AV 25859
A 28
APC 12643
PDP 5493
ZLP
TVV 24127
AKOKO NORTH EAST
PROF ABIMBOKA OMOTAYO
TRV 80040
AV 39409
A 26
APC 16572
PDP 8380
ZLP 3532
TVC 30377
AKOKO south west
Prof. Isiaka Adeleke
TRV 101842
AV 41397
A 9
APC 21232
PDP 15055
ZLP 2775
TVV 40130
AKOKO north west
Prof Segun
TRV 72139
AV 30928
A 13
APC 15809
PDP 10320
ZLP 3577
TVV 30247
7. ONDO EAST
PROF TAIWO OLUSEGUN
TRV 50495
AV 14952
A 12
APC 6485
PDP 4948
ZLP 3241
TVV 14259
TVC 14861
8. OWO LGA
TRV 128448
AV 44634
A 18
APC 35957
PDP 5311
ZLP 408
TVV 42680
