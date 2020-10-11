#OndoDecides2020: PDP floors APC in Ifedore LG

Sunday, October 11, 2020 1:06 am


L-R: Agbbola Ajayi, Rotimi Akeredolu and Eyitayo Jegede. Vanguard photo

Ayorinde Oluokun/Richard Elesho

Declaration of results of the Ondo Governorship election held on Saturday began very early on Sunday after Professor Abel Olayinka Idowu, the returning officer for the election declared the process opened.

In the first result declared, the Peoples Democratic Party won in Ifedeore Local Government, defeating APC by 11, 852 votes to 9,350 votes. The Zenith Labour Party, ZLP came third with the score of 1863 votes.

The result was announced by Timothy Akinbade, the Returning Officer of the election.

