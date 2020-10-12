EndSARS Protest: One man shot dead in Surulere, Lagos  

The #EndSARS protests still continue in cities like Ogbomosho and Lagos, despite the disbandment of the Special Anti Robbery Squad by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu. Today, 12 October, 2020, one person was reported killed in the Surulere area of Lagos State.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim was hit by a stray bullet after the police officers, as Channels put it, “shot indiscriminately to disperse the protesters.”

“Efforts by the medical team at the scene of the protest to resuscitate him proved abortive as he died at the scene.

“Another protester was shot in the leg and quickly rushed to the hospital.

“Although the police are yet to confirm the incident, numerous videos have emerged showing sporadic shootings with the protesters scampering for safety.

“The protesters have earlier blocked the entrances of the Murtala Muhammed Airport and National Stadium Surulere in a bid to express their grievances against police brutality.

They also blocked the Murtala Muhammed Access Plaza displaying placards with various inscriptions, thereby causing obstruction of movement and delayed vehicles from accessing the airport.”