OndoDwcides2020: Yiaga Africa urges parties to accept results

By Jethro Ibileke

Yiaga Africa has urged political parties and their candidates that participated in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo state to accept the outcome of the election as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing it as a true reflection of the voting pattern of the people.

The citizen-led non-governmental organization stated this in Akure on Sunday, while announcing its election result verification.

While noting that the counting process at polling units was transparent and included representatives from the three political parties that received the most votes, Yiaga Africa urged all governorship contestants, parties, and voters to have confidence in INEC’s official results.

It said: “Based on reports from 97% (291 of 300) of sampled polling units, Yiaga Africa’s statistical analysis shows that the APC should receive between 48.9% and 54.1% of the vote; the PDP should receive between 31.2% and 36.6% of the vote; ZLP should receive between 10.5% and 13.3% of the votes, while no other party will receive more than 1% of the vote share.

“The INEC official result for the 2020 Ondo State gubernatorial election falls within the Yiaga Africa WTV estimate.

“Had the official results been changed at the ward, LGA or state collation centres, the official results would not have fallen within the Yiaga Africa WTV estimated ranges.

“Because the official results fall within the estimated ranges, governorship contestants, parties, and voters should have confidence that INEC’s official results for the 2020 Ondo gubernatorial election reflect the ballots cast at polling units.”

Sadly though, the election monitoring giant noted that incidents of intimidation, harassment or violence were reported in 3% of polling units during counting.

“Yiaga Africa observers reported acts of violence, intimidation, harassment and assault directed against women especially female voters, polling officials, security, party agents or observers in 6% of polling units,” it concluded.