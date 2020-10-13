As Akeredolu receives Certificate of Return, here is how he won reelection

By Richard Elesho

Rufus Akeju, the Ondo Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, today, 13 October, 2020, issued Certificates of Return to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the Deputy Governor-elect, Lucky Ayedatiwa. The dual were victorious in the 10 October governorship election in the state. This took place at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC office in Akure, Ondo.

In fact, the Ondo State Governorship election came with heightened drama. The ease with which the Deputy Governor of the State switched parties will dwarf a gifted Nollywood script writer. Within record time, he moved from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to the main opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP and finally anchoring with a fringe Zenith Labour Party, ZLP.

In a related development, the election that pitched Akeredolu against Eyitayo Jegede was in many respects classified as a clash of old rivals. Both men had slogged it out in the last poll in 2016 with Akeredolu narrowly defeating his rival. Thus, the tension generated this time fuelled fears of electoral violence in the State.

In spite of the melodrama and the hype, the election passed without the much anticipated infractions. Although there were few reported defects, the election substantially passed the credibility test. Akeredolu was reelected in a landslide. The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife while declaring the result said the APC candidate won in 12 out of the 18 Local Government Areas. He polled 292,839 votes to defeat Jegede who garnered 193,585 votes. Ajayi came a distant third with his 60,051 votes.

The governor has been in a festive mood since the result was declared last Sunday. The following are factors that contributed to Akeredolu’s victory at the poll.

First tenure performance/ Incumbency:

There is a common saying that you don’t change a winning team. That also holds in politics. The Governor may not have met every expectation of the electorate in his first tenure. It is however true, that if his score card was so bad, voters would have ditched him in his second term bid.

The Governor had several challenges including being deserted by close aids and associates including Agboola his second in command. Akeredolu went through the storm by reaching out to other critical stakeholders to mend fences where possible. The Senior Advocate of Nigeria through several meetings and consultations managed to address the obvious drift and keep the party together. He met several group including the powerful Unity Group for reconciliation. He was also able to reconcile with Senator Ajayi Borofice the strong man of Akoko politics.

As the election drew nearer, he kept his eye on earning public trust by intensifying the delivery of dividends of democracy. He constructed many roads across the state. He also commissioned the new administrative complex of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic and a chocolate factory in Idanre in late September.

Without doubts, being an incumbent played a major role in his victory at the poll.

Campaign promises:

Closely related to his first term performance were the campaign promises of the Governor. The Crux of his message at the campaign was a promise to industrialise the state if elected for a second term. The message seemed to have struck the right cord with the electorate.

Federal Force:

In Nigerian political parlance, the concept refers to support from the Federal government and it’s organs notably the presidency and security agencies. Akeredolu ran on the platform of the party that control government at the centre. There were unconfirmed speculations the Governor may have received funding support from the centre.

The obvious spirit of comradery as demonstrated during the campaigns helped straightened his political trajectory. For instance some ten governors and many national Assembly members from different parts of the country attended the last APC rally that ushered in the election. All of them drummed support for the governor with some still hobnobbing in the State on election day.

Zoning:

Zoning and unwritten understanding for power rotation were also factors that contributed to Akeredolu’s second term victory. He is from Owo in Ondo North Senatorial District. The people from the zone believed they were entitled to a second term. See their reason.

The last Governor of the State, Oluaegun Mimiko from Ondo Central was Governor for eight years. His predecessor, late Olusegun Agagu was from Ondo South. Thus Ondo North people with a predominant population wanted their son as Governor for eight years before the Governorship will go to another zone.

The people demonstrated this mindset at the poll. Akeredolu received massive ballots from the zone leaving remnants for his opponents. The home support tilted the scale in his favor.

Funds:

Massive funds was deployed to the field to get an inroad into the minds of the electorate. Aside the usual funds for campaigns and other logistics, there reports of voters inducement during the election. Allegation of vote buying was rampant during the election.

It was mostly done under cover. In some cases some emergency disbursement centres were created per polling unit, in others the voter went to the house of a party chieftain to pick his reward after casting his vote. Voters were generally paid between N2,000 and N5,000 depending on local dynamics and who made the disbursement.

The News encountered a young man at a restaurant in Owo who claimed to have been paid N3,000 for his vote. “I have collected it. I know that is what I will spend for the next four years. But if I did not collect the money I will loose the more.

Supernatural factor:

Every other factors considered, the Governor believed God was involved in his reelection for a second term. After casting his vote on Saturday, he told journalists he was confident of winning because of his faith in the love of God.

The is now over. It is time for Akeredolu to assemble his books and get back to work.