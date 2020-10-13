CABSOJA condemns police assault on ARISE TV cameraman

The Centre Against Brutality and for Safety of Journalists in Africa (CABSOJA) has condemned in strong terms the attack, brutalization and inhuman degradation of Mr. Francis Ogbonna, a journalist and cameraman with Arise Television in Abuja by Policemen for covering a peaceful protest calling for the scrapping of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS of the Nigeria Police Force.

On Sunday, the Inspector General of Police dissolved the notorious SARS after days of protests against police brutality across the country.

Ogbonna was assaulted and brutalised by police at the Force Headquarters in Abuja while trying to get the reactions of protesting youths to the dissolution of the police squad established to fight armed robbery, but whose members have been implicated in many extra judicial killings and violation of human rights.

The cameraman was hit on the head with blood gushing out of his head while his camera was also broken.

“This is yet another sad reminder of the very sorry situation of security in Nigeria and CABSOJA shall fully participate to ensure that justice is served in this matter.

“It is regrettable to note that Human rights abuses happen every second at different divisions of the Police with innocent, harmless and defenseless Nigerians falling victims on daily basis.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to ensure the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of this inhuman act and ensure that they pay for their crimes.

“We also call on the President and the National Assembly to immediately direct the total overhaul and reform of the Nigerian Police Force and position it for safety, security and protection of all Nigerians,” the group said in a statement co-signed by Desmond Utomwen and Ugochukwu Ezekiel, its founders.