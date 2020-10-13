FG Set to Honour 60 Sports icons 

FG Set to Honour 60 Sports icons 

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 10:39 pm


 

Sunday Dare

All is now set to  honour  60 Nigerian sports icons and  personalities that have won laurels  for  Nigeria  and those that have made meaningful  impact on sports development in the last sixty years .  The event  is part of activities organised    by the Federal government to celebrate   Nigeria’s  Diamond jubilee .

Minister of Youth  and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare while receiving the Report of the Committee set up to collate the votes by Nigerians for the  60 awardees said the event was initiated  to reward excellence and hard work.

“We initiated this award because of the need to reward our heroes and heroines who have sweated to put the name of Nigeria on the world map. Unfortunately most of these patriots have died, but we are also consoled that many  of them are still alive.

“Another import of the award is that it will encourage the younger athletes and indeed Nigerians in other fields to always give their best to the country, knowing that their efforts would be appreciated by the country”.

The Minister  appealed to other deserving awardees who may not have been voted for  in the first edition to be patient, assuring  that they could also be rewarded in subsequent editions.

“I appreciate the effort the collation  committee at  arriving  at these 60 names because the truth is that there are so many more deserving Nigerians but for the fact that we wanted to restrict the number to 60 to commemorate the Diamond jubilee of our country”. Dare stated.

The event which will hold at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja on  Friday October  16th 2020   is expected  to be graced by President Muhammadu Buhari, members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as well  some of the awardees  and members of  their families.

The committee received over 3,500 nominations who were voted for through  various social  media channels, television, radio and other  platforms.Arrangements  are being made  to have the programme  live on television,   radio and  live streaming on various social medial platforms.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    30 mins ago

    How Buhari Administration is Making Progress in Road Projects Through PPP– Osinbajo
    30 mins ago

    #EndSARS protests: Governors meet I-G Wednesday
    39 mins ago

    #EndSARS: Makinde addresses protesters in Ibadan
    1 hour ago

    #EndSARS: Why scrapping of SARS is not enough – Wike
    4 hours ago

    AfDB Group appoints Ms Yacine Fal, Director General, Cabinet office of the President
    5 hours ago

    Wike bows, addresses # EndSARS protesters in Port Harcourt
    6 hours ago

    IGP Orders All Defunct SARS Personnel: Report at Headquarters for Debriefing, Psychological and Medical Examination
    6 hours ago

    Minister Writes IGP, Demands Release of Arrested #EndSARS Protesters