Ondo monarchs laud OSSAP-SDGs over 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital, Skills centre

In ensuring that Nigerians irrespective of location have access to good health, better healthcare services and attain general wellbeing especially as it relates to infants, neo-natal and maternal care, the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, (OSSAP-SDGs) has continued to received commendation from Monarchs and other stakeholders in Ondo State.

OSSAP-SDGs recently commissioned a fully equipped, state of the art 100 Bed Mother and Child Hospital in Ifon Community, Ose L.G.A and a Skill Acquisition Centre in Ile-Oluji Community in Ondo State.

While delivering his speech at the commissioning of Hospital, the paramount ruler of Ifon, HRH Oba Adekoge Adeosi said the Hospital is a dream come true and would put an end to the decade long struggle to access basic health care in the community.

The Monarch, while appreciating the commitment of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefurile towards the actualization of the SDGs in Nigeria, which the Ifon people have become beneficiaries of, thanked the Federal Government for bringing the Hospital to Ifon.

In his words “We have been looking forward to getting a government hospital in this community since 1969. We thank Her Excellency for bringing this facility to Ifon; it was through the initiative of her good office in the first place that this project has become a reality today”

The Oba of Ifon further noted that the community now boasts of a borehole water supply scheme and a healthcare centre through the SDGs office.

He further said that the derivable advantages of the healthcare facility for the whole of Ose local government area, which according to the traditional ruler is one of it’s kind around, cannot be over emphasized as the people before now, had to contend with the hazards and risks of rushing their sick ones in need of urgent medical attention to owo which is 25km away or the neighboring Edo State.

In the same vein, Paramount Ruler of Ile-Oluji Kingdom in the state, Alayeluwa, HRM, Oba (Dr) Olufaderin Oluwole Adetimehin, FIIN, FCIB, JIMOKO II, Jegun Olu-Ekun was also full of praises for OSSAP-SDGs for gifting the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo communities with a Skill Acquisition Centre.

The Monarch, who expressed optimism that the project will go a long way in cushioning the pains and effects of Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19 also stated that the Centre will help address issues of poverty and loss of jobs as over 1,200 youth will be empowered annually.

The Centre is expected to jumpstart a surge in Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in the Community in, and the state in general.

According to Oba Olufaderin “We must admit with all sincerity that the Federal Government has brought us a goldmine in our local government. This project is meant to develop the potentials of our youths, the unemployed, retirees and all classes of artisans and trade groups in our society”. While urging his subjects to take advantage of the project, the Traditional head also pledged on behalf of his people to maximize the opportunities afforded by the skills centre and ensure that the facility is well utilized, secured and protected.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq represented by Mallam Abubakar Suleiman noted that the laudable Project is well in line with achieving Goals 1, 2, 3, 5 and 8 of the SDGs, adding that the people must now take full responsibility of caring for the facilities so as to ensure sustainability of the projects. She also appreciated the SSAP-SDGs for her continuous commitment towards actualizing the SDGs in the country.

Governor of Ondo State, Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu, on his part emphasized that not only is the hospital one of the best equipped in Ondo State, but also world standard while adding that the facility will also provide jobs for the teeming youths of the State. He felicitated with the People of Ifon whom he noted have waited so long for this gesture. While appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts towards the general actualization of Sustainable Development in Nigeria, he commended the SSAP-SDGs for making the project possible.

The fully equipped, state of the art 100 bed mother and Child Care hospital in Ifon and the Skill Acquisition Centre in Ile-Oluji are two of the numerous SDGs projects provided by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, (OSSAP-SDGs) in Ondo State.