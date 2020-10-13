Professor J.P. Clark is Dead

Professor J.P. Clark is Dead

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 12:51 pm


Professor JP Clark

John Pepper Clark (Bekederemo), famous writer, poet and Emeritus Professor of Literature, is dead. He went home on Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at the age of 86.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Prof. C. C. Clark and Mr. Ilaye Clark  on behalf of the family : “The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce that Emeritus Professor of Literature and Renowned Writer, Prof. John Pepper Clark, has finally dropped his pen in the early hours of today, Tuesday, 13 October 2020.

“Prof. J. P. Clark has paddled on to the great beyond in comfort of his wife, children and siblings, around him.

“The family appreciates your prayers at this time.”

 

