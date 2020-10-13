Verbatim/WTO: Okonjo-Iweala to President Buhari

“I feel very proud of Nigeria. I am getting so much support from you, Mr President, Chief of Staff, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investments. The ministers have been working around the clock to ensure that I succeed. Mr. President make one final push within the week to beat the Koreans and bring this to Nigeria by sending a few letters and placing telephone calls to some world leaders, and also thank others for their support. Mr President, put a smile on my face. I am very proud of the country.’’

-Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala urging President Buhari to make the final push for her WTO bid