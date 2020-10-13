Verbatim/WTO: Okonjo-Iweala to President Buhari

Verbatim/WTO: Okonjo-Iweala to President Buhari

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 7:01 am


President Buhari, right, and Okonjo-Iweala

“I feel very proud of Nigeria. I am getting so much support from you, Mr President, Chief of Staff, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investments. The ministers have been working around the clock to ensure that I succeed. Mr. President make one final push within the week to beat the Koreans and bring this to Nigeria by sending a few letters and placing telephone calls to some world leaders, and also thank others for their support. Mr President, put a smile on my face. I am very proud of the country.’’

-Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala urging President Buhari to make the final push for her WTO bid

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    Ondo monarchs laud OSSAP-SDGs over 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital, Skills centre
    9 hours ago

    Edo 2020: 5 political parties ask tribunal to nullify Obaseki’s victory. See why
    11 hours ago

    Aisha Yesufu: 23 stunning facts about the “Hijab-wearing revolutionary”
    15 hours ago

    Alpha Beta Management Hits Dapo Apara
    15 hours ago

    WTO: We are solidly behind you, Buhari tells Okonjo-Iweala
    15 hours ago

    Calm down, we’ll bring rights violators to book and reform Police- Osinbajo tells protesters
    15 hours ago

    #EndSARS Protest: One man shot dead in Surulere, Lagos  
    16 hours ago

    Biafra/Flashback: Day Prof Nwabueze, Others Consulted a Mystic for Victory