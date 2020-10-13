Wike bows, addresses # EndSARS protesters in Port Harcourt

*I started the campaigning against activities of SARS, but I told that I was playing Politics.

*We’ll hold President Buhari to words about reforming the Police

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State bows to #EndSARS protesters insistence that he should come out to address them after hours of siege at the entrance of Rivers State Government House Port Harcourt on Tuesday morning.

Donning black short sleeves jacket with a white facemask (which he later removed) Wike in his address said that there is no state more affected by the menace of Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS than Rivers State.

He said, “When I talked about it they said it was politics, today everyone has seen it,” said Wike who had placed a ban on #EndSARS protest on Monday evening.

“Since Buhari has pledged a total reform of SARS, let’s hold him to his words.

I’m not for SARS, they can’t be my friend. I also want a total reform”.

The #EndSARS protesters who defied the ban order by Wike had camped at the entrance of Rivers State Government’s House dancing and singing to music supplied by DJs had resorted to prayers that Wike should come out and address them before the Governor eventually showed up.

“Please touch Wike’s heart to come out and address us in Jesus name,” the protesters prayed.

Significantly, the Government House shares fence with Spar Shopping Mall where some of them intermittently dash to get some food and water.

Also among the protesters are male and female volunteers who have been picking up used cans of drinks, empty bottle water, sachet water e.t.c and putting them into waste bin bags.

Enefaa Georgewill, Chairman of Rivers Civil Society Organizations told our Correspondent that the “Protesters are not against Governor Wike and his administration, but have moved from #End SARS to #Justice for those killed and brutalized by the Police like, the late Chima Ikwunado, an auto-mechanic and recently, late Daniel Ikeagwuchi a.k.a Sleek, a budding songwriter.

Governors across the country collect billions of naira as security votes and are protected with money from tax payers. But what about the rest of us? Wike is Mr Project and addressed as the ‘best Governor in the world, but can he be statesmanlike and address us?” , Georgewill said.

He assured that before the protest today, Governor Wike had been reported to international human rights agencies like Amnesty International in case anything happens to any of the protester because of the tone of the Government announcement banning the protest.

He wondered why it’s only Governor Wike, a lawyer, who decided to ban a peaceful protest, when even President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President have declared support for the protest and are making move to effect changes in the Police.

“He should come out and address us. After now, we’ll move to Police Command headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt to table our demands to the Commissioner of Police”

He Commended the Police so far peaceful conduct at the time of the interview.

However, our Correspondent gathered the Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan has moved to Bank Road junction waiting patiently to address the peaceful Protesters in case they arrive.