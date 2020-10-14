EndSARS: Protests spread in Kogi

Richard Elesho,) Lokoja

The EndSARS Protests entered Kogi State in Grand style. Youths numbering over 1000 Wednesday barricaded the Kogi State Government House protesting against SARS brutality in the state.

The protesters we’re obviously in relative affluence. Empty take away plates and can drink containers consumed by the protesters littered their path.

The youths who blocked the gate of Government House denied everyone, including security operatives, government officials, access into the complex.

They insisted that the disbandment of SARS by the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu is not enough to stop their protest

According to the protesters, there is a need for a total overhaul of the Nigeria Police force.

They asked to see the state governor, Yahaya Bello, despite an attempt by the governors Chief of Staff, Jamiu Asuku, State Security Adviser Air Commodore Jerry Omodara and other government officials to address them.

Meanwhile, the Governor had in a broadcast earlier raised concerns over violent escalations witnessed across the country in the ongoing #EndSARS protests and therefore called on Nigerian youths to cease fire.

Bello said Nigerian youths have already won the war but should not allow themselves to lose the battle ultimately.

The governor said he was concerned over the manner the protests which began on a peaceful note were now been infiltrated by criminal elements who are engaging in destruction of public facilities

“We are now concerned that what has been a generally peaceful citizens’ protest is now threatening to dissolve into mindless attacks on government facilities and running battles with the Police.

“Greatest and Ever Gallant Nigerian Youths, from what we saw yesterday, the ranks of genuine protesters have been infiltrated by criminal elements armed with dangerous weapons.

“I hold the opinion that you have won a battle, and I must now urge you not to lose the war. Protesters have a tangible and moral victory in the bag, and it is wisdom to safeguard it.

“It is now time to step back and explore other forms of dissent which will not provide crowd cover for persons and agenda which you obviously do not endorse.