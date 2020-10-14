Int’l friendly: Save Super Eagles, sack Rohr now, Gaiya urges NFF

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles ended their Tuesday’s friendly with Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles 1-1, four days after they lost 0-1 to the Desert Foxes of Algeria in a similar encounter.

Gaiya in an interview with NAN after the match said that Rohr was good as his last games.

He wondered what would happen in a competitive match if the “highly rated” coach could not defeat any African opponent in both friendlies played in Austria.

“We need another coach that will give us a national team; Gernot Rohr keeps embarking on trials.

“He brings people from nowhere to come and do what they like, and tomorrow, he brings a new set.

“We don’t have a team. We have always advocated for a very competent coach, whether foreign or local because the colour of one’s skin does not give him or her credentials of a good coach.

“A good coach is a coach that can transform our football and uplift our game to enable Nigeria be among best football playing countries. I am particular about what the coach is bringing in to the national team.

“I want to see my national team rated among the best. I know we have players that can do that, but as it is now, we cannot see anything good,” Gaiya said.

The former lawmaker urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to review its contract with Rohr, noting that rewards and sanctions must be part of every contract if positive results must be achieved.

Gaiya added that the Super Eagles cannot remain stagnant because of the contract given to an individual.

“In every contract you sign there are clauses and rules of engagement and there are conditions for the contract to be valid.

“So, if I sign a contract with a low achiever and I have an ambition to get to somewhere and I know that the contract I signed with Mr A cannot take me to where I am going to, then, I should apply the clauses to cancel out the deal.

“At any point in time, if there is any reason to be convinced that my employee cannot take me to where I am going, I cannot be tied down because I signed a contract.

“So if the contract that was signed cannot take us to where we are going, then let it be quickly reviewed to enable Nigeria get to its football destination,” he added.

Gaiya stressed that good coaches usually deliver on tough assignments or matches, Rohr should not be an exception to the norm. (NAN)