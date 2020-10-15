EndSARS: Community leader wants FG to look into protesters demands

The Federal Government has been urged to harken to the voice of the Nigerian Youths and to accede to request of the EndSARS Protesters before things get out of hand.

Adejoke Monsurat/ Abeokuta

A community leader, the Okanlomo of Ijeun land, Chief Toyin Amuzu gave this advice, while reacting to the #EndSars protests against police brutality in the Country.

Amuzu told journalists in Abeokuta that the genuine concerns of the youth must be properly looked into. He noted that their demand to end Police extortions, harassments, illegal arrests , detentions and wanton killings especially by the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, was in order, when done peacefully.

He said, “though the SARS unit of the Police had been disbanded, there is the need for urgent general overhauling and reformation of the Nigerian Police, to put a permanent end to police brutality and misconduct, rather than the hurried Special Weapons and Tactics, SWAT unit, created by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.”

Amuzu, observed that “the principal objectives for establishing and funding various security agencies was to ensure security of lives and properties of Nigerians and to defend the territorial integrity of the Nation”.

“It is wrong for any police officer, expected to protect the people, to shoot at any peaceful protester, who as citizens have rights to protest peacefully under the law.

He therefore called on the Inspector General of Police Adamu Muhammed to investigate the cases of no fewer than 10 peaceful protesters, who were allegedly shot dead or injured across the Nation, including Jimoh Isiaka who was shot dead in Ogbomoso, Oyo State. He insisted that erring officers must be brought to book.

He stressed further on the need for President Muhammadu Buhari to improve Police welfare, trainings, terms of service and motivation that could create a better policing in the country.

In his words, “the youths have been ignored for too long, but now they have shown that they have a voice that must be given attention. The youths have demonstrated commitment and showed that they can rise up when the occasion warrants.