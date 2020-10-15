EndSARS protests: Army vows to maintain law and order

In an obvious response to the ongoing protests against the police anti-robbery squad in the country, the Nigerian Army has said it is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively.

It also reassure law abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria.

“As a responsible and law abiding organisation, the NA reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the Country,” Colonel SAGIR MUSA, Acting Director Army Public Relations said in a statement.

“The NA hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.

“The NA is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively. All officers and men are directed never to be distracted by anti-democratic forces and agents of disunity,” he added.