Four arrested over stealing of 400 mattresses donated to IDPs

Four arrested over stealing of 400 mattresses donated to IDPs

Thursday, October 15, 2020 7:31 am


File: Civil Defence corps

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Niger, has arrested four suspects for allegedly buying 400 mattresses meant for distribution to Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

The Commandant of the corps, Haruna Zurmi, disclosed this while parading the suspects before newsmen in Minna on Wednesday.

Zurmi said the command had received intelligence report on Sunday that some mattresses, suspected to be palliatives from the state government, had been diverted.

“We swung into action immediately by trailing the movement of the trucks, thereby identifying the buyers and their locations,” he said.

He said that the command, through monitoring and intelligence, was able to recover 400 mattresses and arrested four suspected dealers at different locations in Minna, the state capital.

The commandant explained that the ssuspects had already admitted that they bought the items from some government officials.

Zurmi said that the suspects and their collaborators would be arraigned before the court after full investigation.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    35 mins ago

    Global economic growth expected to fall to -4.4% in 2020 – IMF MD
    46 mins ago

    #EndSARS protests: Army vows to maintain law and order
    1 hour ago

    World Bank president commends FG for removing fuel subsidy
    2 hours ago

    NCC moves to formulate policies on 5G
    2 hours ago

    NPA’s wonky revenue account
    8 hours ago

    Flashback/55 Years Ago: Wole Soyinka’s Ibadan Radio Station Invasion and Why Court Set Him Free
    10 hours ago

    #EndSARS: Protests spread in Kogi
    10 hours ago

    60-man team from Russia to conduct technical audit of Ajaokuta steel- Minister