Governor Seyi Makinde’s mother, Abigail, is dead

Thursday, October 15, 2020 2:10 pm


Seyi Makinde giving his mum high 5

Mrs Abigail Makinde, the mother of Seyi, the Governor of Oyo State, is dead

Mrs Makinde died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 81, at her Ibadan home at Oyeleke Street, Ikolaba, Ibadan, according to a statement released by the family.

Chief Muyiwa Makinde, who signed the statement said the deceased  gave no indication of any sickness before she suddenly passed on this morning.

“While we appreciate the Almighty God for sparing her life thus far, we must confess that we will sorely miss her counsel, motherly role and impact on the lives of her children and the grandchildren.

“We will equally miss her impactful role as a stabilising force in the family, her community and especially Oyo state, which is currently being governed by her son and our brother, Engineer Seyi Makinde.

“We sincerely appreciate the prayers and condolences of our numerous well-wishers.

“May Mama’s soul rest peacefully with her maker” Muyiwa Makinde said.

