IGP Warns Police Officers Against Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters

Thursday, October 15, 2020 11:09 pm


IGP Adamu

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has warned all Police Officers across the country against the use of force on peaceful protesters. The IGP notes that citizens have fundamental rights of freedom of expression, assembly and movement which must always be upheld and protected by the police.

The IGP however appeals to protesters to continually conduct themselves peacefully and guide their ranks against infiltration by criminal elements.

The IGP stresses that the Force leadership has clearly heard the voice of the people and is irrevocably committed to doing everything within its powers to address the observed ills, punish any offending officers and promote a people-friendly police force.

 

