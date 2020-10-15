Nigerian writer, Toyin Akinosho, loses mother

Thursday, October 15, 2020 1:50 pm


Mrs. Sarah Akinosho

Mrs Sarah Adebola Akinosho

Toyin Akinosho

By Nehru Odeh

Toyin Akinosho, Nigerian writer, journalist and publisher of Africa Oil and Gas Report, has lost his mum.

His mum, Sarah Adebola Akinosho, passed on today, 15 October 2020 at the age of 93, eight months after a brief Illness.

Mrs Akinosho who was born in Lagos on 15 February, 1927, is survived by her son, Toyin Akinosho, sisters, brothers and other relatives.

Akinosho is her only child.

A statement released by the family and signed by Akinosho reads:  “The Akinosho and Nelson families announce the glorious passing of their dearly beloved mother, sister, grand aunt, Mrs Sarah Adebola Akinosho, who went to be with the Lord today, October 15, 2020.

“She was born in Lagos on February 15, 1927. She died at the age of 93 years, eight months after a brief illness. She is survived by her son,  Alfred Oluwatoyin Akinosho, sisters, brothers and other relatives.

