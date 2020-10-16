Buhari, governors, others mourn as Awolowo first daughter dies

The news of Oyediran’s was confirmed in a statement issued on Friday evening by the husband on behalf of the family and made available to news in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the late Oyediran, who was born on December 1, 1940, was until her death the Chairman of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN).

She was the first daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and late wife, Chief(Mrs) HID Awolowo.

The late Oyediran was the wife of Prof. A.B.O.O. Oyediran, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan(UI).

The family, in the statement, confirmed that the late Oyediran died on Friday afternoon, less than two months to her 80th birthday.

According to the statement, “the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Prof. Olukayode Oyediran regret to announce the sudden, but peaceful passing of his wife of 57 years, Mrs Omotola Olubunmi Oyediran.

“Mrs Oyediran was the first daughter of the late Chief Obafemi and Chief (Mrs) HID Awolowo. She was a very loving, kind and generous mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and matriarch of the Awolowo dynasty.

“She had a very large family, because her heart was large, and her embrace wide. She was a friend of the poor, needy and downtrodden. They called her ‘Iya Alanu OkeBola.’

“She was full of positive energy. She will be remembered with great affection and sorely missed. May her soul rest in perfect peace.”

In his condolences to the family by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with friends and associates of Mrs Oyediran, particularly her only surviving sister, Mrs Tokunbo Awolowo, over the sad loss.