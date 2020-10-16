Buhari, governors, others mourn as Awolowo first daughter dies

Friday, October 16, 2020 11:53 pm


The late Oyediran

President Muhammadu Buhari is leading the mourning of Rev. Omotola Oyediran, the eldest daughter of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo who died on Friday at age 79.
The news of Oyediran’s was confirmed in a statement issued on Friday evening by the husband on behalf of the family and made available to news in Ibadan.
The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the late Oyediran, who was born on December 1, 1940, was until her death the Chairman of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN).
She was the first daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and late wife, Chief(Mrs) HID Awolowo.
The late Oyediran was the wife of Prof. A.B.O.O. Oyediran, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan(UI).
The family, in the statement, confirmed that the late Oyediran died on Friday afternoon, less than two months to her 80th birthday.
According to the statement, “the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Prof. Olukayode Oyediran regret to announce the sudden, but peaceful passing of his wife of 57 years, Mrs Omotola Olubunmi Oyediran.
“Mrs Oyediran was the first daughter of the late Chief Obafemi and Chief (Mrs) HID Awolowo. She was a very loving, kind and generous mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and matriarch of the Awolowo dynasty.
“She had a very large family, because her heart was large, and her embrace wide. She was a friend of the poor, needy and downtrodden. They called her ‘Iya Alanu OkeBola.’
“She was full of positive energy. She will be remembered with great affection and sorely missed. May her soul rest in perfect peace.”
In his condolences to the family by  his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with friends and associates of Mrs Oyediran, particularly her only surviving sister, Mrs Tokunbo Awolowo, over the sad loss.

He urged the family to take solace in the investments of the deceased in making life better for others.

The President also prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed, and comfort all her loved ones.

In his own tribute, Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun described the death of Mrs Oyediran, as a sad occurrence.
In a statement issued in Abeokuta on Friday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, the governor said the death had thrown the entire state into mourning.
He described the late Oyediran as not only an embodiment of humility and virtues, saying that she exhibited independent-mindedness, foresight and managerial acumen in all tasks thrusted upon her.
“She was also a great Nigerian in her own right and stood as a rock of Gibraltar behind her very successful medical doctor husband and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof A.B.O. Oyediran.
“Her successes as a homemaker cannot but be an irreparable loss to her immediate and extended family members and indeed a very painful exit for them.
“Mrs Oyediran was a central figure during her father’s travail as a political figure and after the demise of Papa and Mama Awolowo.
“Her role in keeping the legacies of Chief Obafemi Awolowo as  Chairman of the African Newspaper of Nigeria, publishers of the Nigerian Tribune, titles and family businesses are a testament to business acumen and genuine love for her iconic parents,” he said.
Thanking God that Oyediran devoted her days on earth to serving God and humanity as a business leader and pastor, Abiodun prayed for the repose of her soul and asked the Almighty to grant the family and associates the fortitude to bear the loss.
Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has also expressed sadness over the death of Mrs Oyediran.

Oyetola in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Friday in Osogbo, said Nigeria had lost one of its finest citizens, an administrator par excellence.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of the State of Osun, I sympathise with the immediate family of the late Mrs Omotola Oyediran, the late Chief Awolowo’s family, the Nigerian Tribune family, her friends and associates.

“I also commiserate with my brother, Gov. Dapo Abiodun, the government and people of Ogun State over the loss of one of their illustrious daughters.

“The death of mama Omotola is also no doubt, a huge loss to the media industry and the country at large.

“While she was alive, she distinguished herself as an intellectual and seasoned administrator. We’ll surely miss her wise counsel.

“I urge her immediate and the Awolowo families as well as the Nigerian Tribune family to take solace in the fact that mama lived a good life by impacting positively on her younger professional colleagues, the media industry and the society at large”, the governor said.

Oyetola prayed the Almighty God to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, grant her eternal rest and give the family the courage and the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Also, Sen. Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has commiserated with the family of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, over the death of Mrs Oyediran.

Tinubu’s condolence is contained in a statement issued by his Media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Friday in Lagos.

The APC leader described the deceased as a humble, amiable and graceful person whose disposition endeared her to many.

Tinubu condoled with all those she left behind, especially the entire Awolowo and Oyediran families.

“She represented the Awolowo family positively through her excellent moral conduct and shared her father’s welfarist political philosophy.

“As the Chairman, Board of Directors of Tribune Newspapers, she helped take the Tribune titles to a new height through her emphasis on professionalism and integrity in all their editorial offerings,” he said

The former governor of Lagos also extended his condolences to the governors of Ogun and Oyo states, Dapo Abiodun and Seyi Makinde, respectively, as well as the government and people of the two states over the demise of their illustrious daughter.

“I pray God to grant the soul of late Mrs Oyediran eternal rest,” he said.

