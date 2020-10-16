Buhari, governors, others mourn as Awolowo first daughter dies

Friday, October 16, 2020 11:53 pm
He urged the family to take solace in the investments of the deceased in making life better for others.
The President also prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed, and comfort all her loved ones.
Oyetola in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Friday in Osogbo, said Nigeria had lost one of its finest citizens, an administrator par excellence.
“On behalf of my family, the government and people of the State of Osun, I sympathise with the immediate family of the late Mrs Omotola Oyediran, the late Chief Awolowo’s family, the Nigerian Tribune family, her friends and associates.
“I also commiserate with my brother, Gov. Dapo Abiodun, the government and people of Ogun State over the loss of one of their illustrious daughters.
“The death of mama Omotola is also no doubt, a huge loss to the media industry and the country at large.
“While she was alive, she distinguished herself as an intellectual and seasoned administrator. We’ll surely miss her wise counsel.
“I urge her immediate and the Awolowo families as well as the Nigerian Tribune family to take solace in the fact that mama lived a good life by impacting positively on her younger professional colleagues, the media industry and the society at large”, the governor said.
Oyetola prayed the Almighty God to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, grant her eternal rest and give the family the courage and the fortitude to bear the great loss.
Also, Sen. Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has commiserated with the family of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, over the death of Mrs Oyediran.
Tinubu’s condolence is contained in a statement issued by his Media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Friday in Lagos.
The APC leader described the deceased as a humble, amiable and graceful person whose disposition endeared her to many.
Tinubu condoled with all those she left behind, especially the entire Awolowo and Oyediran families.
“She represented the Awolowo family positively through her excellent moral conduct and shared her father’s welfarist political philosophy.
“As the Chairman, Board of Directors of Tribune Newspapers, she helped take the Tribune titles to a new height through her emphasis on professionalism and integrity in all their editorial offerings,” he said
The former governor of Lagos also extended his condolences to the governors of Ogun and Oyo states, Dapo Abiodun and Seyi Makinde, respectively, as well as the government and people of the two states over the demise of their illustrious daughter.
“I pray God to grant the soul of late Mrs Oyediran eternal rest,” he said.
