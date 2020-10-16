Ecobank Organises Diaspora Summit; Showcases Remittance Products for Nigerians Overseas

Ecobank Nigeria has announced that it is providing financial services and remittance solutions designed to support and enhance the lifestyles of Nigerians in the diaspora, ensuring their sustainable growth. This, the bank noted, is particularly important today, as the world embraces the new normal following the challenges of COVID-19. According to the bank, this is characteristic of its DNA, as it has historically and consistently been at the forefront of breaking barriers to economic development of Africans by providing convenient, accessible and reliable financial products and services that contribute to the growth of Africa.

Speaking to a section of the media in Lagos, Olukorede Demola-Adeniyi, Head of Consumer Banking in Ecobank Nigeria, announced that Ecobank has put together a virtual summit to enlighten the public on its different offerings for citizens resident outside the homeland. The summit, planned for Sunday October 18, is themed “Financial Services & Remittance Solutions for Nigerians in Diaspora: Leveraging Ecobank’s Pan-African offering as the Nation Celebrates 60”.

According to Demola-Adeniyi, over the last 60 years, the Nigerian Diaspora Community has contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nigeria through human and capital support, and must be encouraged to continue to play this important role without hindrance, despite the immediate and remote effects of COVID-19. She listed objectives of the event to include providing the attendees with access to information on opening accounts online in Naira and other international currencies, information on Ecobank’s bouquet of money transfer services that make it quick and simple to send money to family and loved ones back home in Nigeria; this includes the bank’s safe, secure and easy-to-use proprietary solution, RapidTransfer and the RapidTransfer App. Other benefits include financial advisory, investment options, financial planning and access to information on BVN Registration. Essentially, the summit will provide all attendees answers to questions that they need to maximize financial solutions available to them.

Key speakers outlined for the conference include Hon. Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) who will give the Keynote Speech. Others include Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, MD/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria Limited; Dr. Bashir Obasekola, Fmr. Vice Chairman Board of Trustees Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Europe (NIDOE), Hon. Dabor Amos Mzahan, President, All Nigerian Nationals in Togo, Dr. Kazeem Bello, President, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), New Jersey, Mrs. Korede Demola-Adeniyi. Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria and Mr. Linus Adaba. Head, Remittance Distribution, Ecobank Nigeria.